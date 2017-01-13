Gluten Free Diets Help with Healthy Lifestyle Choices

It's National Gluten Free Day and those in the community express how gluten free diets have impacted their lives

by Morgan Parrish

It’s National Gluten Free Day.

If you haven’t already, it may be time to hop on the gluten free diet train.

Nutritionists says gluten free foods are easier on the digestive system while still including nutrients to help our bodies function.

While some are voluntarily choosing to switch to a gluten free diet because of its proven link to weight loss, others say they were forced to make the switch.

Celiac Disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disorder where the ingestion of gluten can lead to damage in the small intestine, which affects one in 100 people worldwide.

“A lot of people that have that gluten allergy and want to live gluten free they can come in and have one of these products here as a meal replacement,” said Logan Reed with Fit Nutrition.

Logan Reed is the co-owner of Fit Nutrition and says although he does not have Celiac Disease, cutting gluten from his life has made a difference.

“Overall I think it’s beneficial just because it’s aiming towards a healthier lifestyle,” said Reed.

Matthew Mehl of Fargo suffers from this illness, and explains why he decided to not only turn his diet around, but to also help others in the community who suffer from this.

“It’s a lot of fun to be able to offer the Fargo Moorhead community opportunities to get made from scratch ingredients,” said Matthew Mehl with Mehl’s Bakery & Deli.

And here at Mehl’s bakery everything is completely gluten free. That includes their pizza, pancake mix, breads and even their snicker doodle cookies.

“Especially little kids that have been just recently diagnosed and think their life is over and they come in and get a piece of bread or try something and their face lights up…it makes it all worthwhile,” said Mehl.

Not only does Matthew have Celiac Disease, but so does his immediate family including his sister, brothers and parents.

“We adjusted and we kind of learn from each other, hey I bought this, don’t buy that you’re not going to like it!’ kind of a thing,” said Mehl.

Those we spoke to who did switch to all gluten-free foods say it’s not only a diet change, but a lifestyle change.

Gluten is a naturally occurring protein composite found primarily in wheat, rye and barley, as well as some types of oats.