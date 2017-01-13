Glyndon, MN Man Behind Bars After West Fargo Police Chase

by Emily Welker

A Glyndon, Minnesota man is behind bars this morning after an overnight police chase through West Fargo.

West Fargo Sergeant Adam Gustafson said one of their officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of 13th Avenue East in West Fargo shortly before 1 a.m., but the driver fled instead.

After pursuing him to 8th Avenue Northwest, police used a tire deflation device on the vehicle and cornered in the parking lot of Sandhills Archery Club on Charyl Avenue.

Ryan Ratsey, who’s 30, of Glyndon, Minn., surrendered to officers there, Gustafson said.

Ratsey was arrested on suspicion of fleeing, reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension, as well as two outstanding warrants.

His passenger was let go.