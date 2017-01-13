Gruden Coming to Fargo

Super Bowl Winning Coach, Analyst to Speak at Bison Coaches Clinic

by Mike McCann

Courtesy NDSU

Super Bowl champion head coach and current ESPN analyst Jon Gruden will be the keynote speaker at North Dakota State University’s annual spring football coaches clinic scheduled for Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at the Fargodome.

Gruden’s presentation on Friday night at 7:45 will be open to the public. Tickets are $30 each in advance ($40 at the door) and will go on sale Friday, March 10, on GoBison.com/tickets and at the Bison Ticket Office in the south lobby of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Host of “Gruden’s QB Camp” on ESPN, Gruden featured former NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz on the program in 2016 and had two former Bison players and assistant coaches on his staff while head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000 to 2008. Gus Bradley was a defensive quality control (2006) and linebackers coach (2007-08), and Todd Wash was a defensive quality control (2007) and defensive line coach (2008).

Friday’s clinic schedule begins at noon and includes Bison head coach Chris Klieman and presentations by nine head coaches from high schools in eight states:

Tom Wilson, Dowling Catholic HS (Des Moines, Iowa) – four straight state championships

Robert Weiner, Plant HS (Tampa, Fla.) – four-time state champion

Jared Fredenburg, Lincoln HS (Sioux Falls, S.D.) – first-year head coach & three-time state champion assistant at Roosevelt HS

Steve Jones, Kimberly HS (Kimberly, Wis.) – four straight state championships & nation’s longest winning streak, 56 games

Jon Holmes, Bishop Miege HS (Kansas City, Kan.) – three straight state championships

Paul Clark, Waubun HS (Waubun, Minn.) – two state semifinal appearances & 23-2 record last two years

Ron Stolski, Brainerd HS (Brainerd, Minn.) – executive director of MFCA & state-record 371 victories in 55 years as head coach

Randy Jackson, Grapevine HS (Grapevine, Texas) – author of “Culture Beats Strategy”

Kal Triplett, Larimore HS (Larimore, N.D.) – eight-year head coach including six years at Richland HS

Friday night dinner, Gruden’s presentation, and Saturday morning breakfast are included with clinic registration. Saturday’s schedule features on-field drill demonstrations and meeting room presentations from the Bison coaching staff.

Clinic registration fees are $75 per coach in advance ($100 at the door) or $300 for a staff of six coaches (additional $50 per coach after six). Pre-registration needs to be delivered to the NDSU football office in the Fargodome or postmarked by Friday, March 17, with checks payable to NDSU.

For more information regarding the NDSU spring football coaches clinic:

Randy Hedberg

(701) 231-7816

Randy.Hedberg@ndsu.edu

Nathan Bjoralt – Vendors

(701) 231-7820

Nathan.Bjoralt.2@ndsu.edu

