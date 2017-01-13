MIDCO Customers Experience Outages

Customers of MIDCO are experiencing outages at this hour.
According to the company website, those outages are being addressed.
On their homepage, the company states:
We believe we have isolated the cause of an outage this morning and resolution is underway. Services should be improving minute by minute. Also Midco internet service is intermittent. We will post updates here and on social media as they become available. If you call out toll free number, please be aware that hold times may be longer than usual. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
