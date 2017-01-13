MIDCO Customers Experience Outages

According to the company website, those outages are being addressed.

by Joe Radske

Customers of MIDCO are experiencing outages at this hour.

According to the company website, those outages are being addressed.

On their homepage, the company states:

We believe we have isolated the cause of an outage this morning and resolution is underway. Services should be improving minute by minute. Also Midco internet service is intermittent. We will post updates here and on social media as they become available. If you call out toll free number, please be aware that hold times may be longer than usual. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience.  

Last updated January 13, 2017 at 12:50 pm

Related Post

Fargo Man Charged with Making Death Threats Agains...
Broadband Internet Coming to More Rural Minnesota ...

You Might Like

MIDCO Customers Experience Outages

Customers of MIDCO are experiencing outages at this hour. According to the company website, those outages are being addressed. On their homepage, the company states: We believe we have isolated the cause of an outage this morning and resolution is… continue reading ›

Fargo Woman Arrested In Stabbing

A 29 year old woman is in custody after a report of stabbing. Fargo Police Officers responded to the 3700 block of 42 Street South just after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Kaylee Marie Falowo, 29 year old from Fargo, was… continue reading ›