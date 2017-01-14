U.S. Senator Heitkamp Speaks Out About Alleged Death Threats

U.S. Senator Heitkamp won't let threats keep her from public appearances

by Jake Stofan

WEST FARGO, N.D. — U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp spoke with KVRR for the first time about the threat against her life which put Kevin Olson in federal custody.

Olson is accused of sending emails to Heitkamp in which he threatens to shoot her in the head. Heitkamp said this isn’t the first threat like this she’s received, although most past cases didn’t end with an arrest. She said she thanks the Capitol Police for their protection and work on the case.

“The last thing I want to do is not be able to walk in a room and shake hands and worry about it,” said Heitkamp. “I don’t think about it. Could it happen? Sure, it could happen to anyone in this country. But for me I do this work because I love being with North Dakotans and nothing that anyone will do will ever change that.”

Olson is awaiting a detention hearing where he will find out if he will be able to post bond throughout the trial.