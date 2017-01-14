Perfect Weather for “Icing the Stigma”

Davies High School DECA students held an ice skating fundraiser to raise mental illness awareness

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — Students of Davies High School invited the community to come out and ice skate for mental health awareness. A group of Davies High School DECA students set up “Ice the Stigma” to raise funds for those struggling with mental illnesses.

They even poured free cups of hot chocolate.

“Personally struggling with mental illnesses and having lots of loved ones who have,” said Emily Aarsvold, student and project coordinator. “A lot of people think they go unnoticed or that the health goes unnoticed, but really there’s lots of awareness brought to it, and that’s what we’re trying to bring awareness to. How many people actually care about these things.”

On most days, this downtown ice rink is free and open to the public. Admission was $5 per person and a family admission was $15.

All proceeds will go to Imagine Thriving, a Fargo-based organization of mental health advocates recognizing the challenges of depression and mental illness.