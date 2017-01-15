Former Jailer Gets Suspended Sentence

by Alison Voorhees

A former Mercer County jailer, who shot up a hotel in western North Dakota,won’t serve any prison time.

The judge gave 27-year-old Michael Peterson, of Hazen, a suspended sentence of one year at Friday’s hearing.

Police say Peterson drunkenly fired a rifle about 32 times on February 28 at the Dakota Farms Inn in Beulah. No one was hurt.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of reckless endangerment in November.

Two counts of attempted murder were dismissed. His attorney called the incident an “alcohol-infused moment of pure stupidity.”