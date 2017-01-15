Former Jailer Gets Suspended Sentence

A former Mercer County jailer, who shot up a hotel in western North Dakota, gets a suspended sentence

by Alison Voorhees

A former Mercer County jailer, who shot up a hotel in western North Dakota,won’t serve any prison time.

The judge gave 27-year-old Michael Peterson, of Hazen, a suspended sentence of one year at Friday’s hearing.

Police say Peterson drunkenly fired a rifle about 32 times on February 28 at the Dakota Farms Inn in Beulah. No one was hurt.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of reckless endangerment in November.

Two counts of attempted murder were dismissed. His attorney called the incident an “alcohol-infused moment of pure stupidity.”

Related Post

Fargo Teen Changes Plea in Sex Assault Case
Sentencing Hearing Moved Up for Last Defendant in ...
North Dakota Lawmakers Hope for Productive Session
Ring in the New Year with Fireworks in North Dakot...

You Might Like

Former Jailer Gets Suspended Sentence

A former Mercer County jailer, who shot up a hotel in western North Dakota,won't serve any prison time. The judge gave 27-year-old Michael Peterson, of Hazen, a suspended sentence of one year at Friday's hearing. Police say Peterson drunkenly fired… continue reading ›