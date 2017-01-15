Minnesota State Fair Admission Goes Up in 2017

by Alison Voorhees

Grab another $1 before heading to Minnesota’s great get together this summer.

The Minnesota State Fair will now cost $14 for those ages 13 to 64 to enter the gates, while seniors and children ages 5 through 12 will be admitted for $11.

Kids under 5 can still get into the fair for free. Advance tickets will cost $11 for all ages.

The state fair general manager cited rising costs in putting on the fair, guest services and facilities upkeep as reasons for the increase.