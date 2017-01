Young Snowmobiler Injured After Hitting Tree

A 12-year-old boy is hurt after hitting a tree while snowmobiling

by Alison Voorhees

A young Fargo boy was hurt while snowmobiling with his dad.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office and others responded to the accident near Ice Cracking Lake Saturday afternoon around 2.

They found a 12-year-old boy had left the trail and hit a tree with his snowmobile.

He was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The boy’s father was on his own snowmobile and was not hurt.