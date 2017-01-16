Fargo Plans Ceremony to Honor Anniversary of Officer Moszer Shooting

A ceremony is planned to mark the one year anniversary of the shooting of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer. The February 10th observance will be prior to the Fargo Force game at Scheels Arena. Dave Moszer says Jason and… continue reading ›
The owner of an iconic Fargo bar, heavily damaged by fire last summer, has finally received a permit to rebuild. Pete Sabo says he was determined to rebuild the Bison Turf near NDSU after the July 22 fire which… continue reading ›
The son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has landed in his father's jail once again. Ryan Stanek, 24, was arrested for DWI by the Minnesota State Patrol and booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Saturday evening. This isn't… continue reading ›