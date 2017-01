McIntosh Man Cited for Snowmobile Accident in Polk County

33-Year-Old Sofrony Kutsev suffered minor injuries after crashing his snowmobile near Erskine

by TJ Nelson

A rural McIntosh, Minnesota man was cited after a snowmobile crash in Polk County.

A passerby reported finding a crashed snowmobile near Erskine around 8 o’clock last night.

Deputies responded but couldn’t find anyone in the area.

They later located the operator of the snowmobile, 33-year-old Sofrony Kutsev, who had minor injuries.

Kutsev was cited for operating a snowmobile on a state trail without having a snowmobile safety certificate.