One Person Dead, Four Others Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman died after carbon monoxide poisoning at a fish house on Lake Wilmert

by Erin Wencl

A woman is dead and four others were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a fish house.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Wilmert near the Minnesota-Iowa border.

When authorities arrived, they pronounced a 21-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was transported to Mayo Hospital in Fairmont and then flown to Rochester.

Three others were taken to hospitals to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.