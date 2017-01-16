One Person Dead, Four Others Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman died after carbon monoxide poisoning at a fish house on Lake Wilmert

by Erin Wencl

 

A woman is dead and four others were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a fish house.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Wilmert near the Minnesota-Iowa border.

When authorities arrived, they pronounced a 21-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was transported to Mayo Hospital in Fairmont and then flown to Rochester.

Three others were taken to hospitals to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Related Post

Young Snowmobiler Injured After Hitting Tree
McIntosh Man Cited for Snowmobile Accident in Polk...
Minnesota Travelers Get Heads Up From TSA About ID...
No Travel Advised on Many North Dakota, Minnesota ...

You Might Like