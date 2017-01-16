Warm Weather Doesn’t Dampen the Spirits at the Blizzard Bash

The 2017 Blizzard Bash took place at Scheel's Arena for kids and parents of all ages

by Morgan Parrish

Parents and kids of ages celebrated a day off and enjoyed some winter fun.

The Fargo Park District and the West Fargo Park District worked together and hosted the annual Blizzard Bash at Scheel’s Arena.

The free event featured a screening of ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’ with popcorn and soda and inflatable games were set up for kids to play after the movie.

There was also a free skate in the Farmers Union rink where kids had a chance to skate and learn drills with members of the Fargo Force.

“I think for both the West Fargo Park District and the Fargo Park District, we see the value in this to feel like a community, get everyone out of their house and have some fun together,” said Craig Bjur with the West Fargo Park District. “We’ve had such a great response to all of our family events like this so it’s just fun to do this for the public.”District.

This is the eighth year of the event, previously known as ‘Hockey Fest’.