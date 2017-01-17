Bison Basketball Gears up For Showdown with Fort Wayne

1st Place in the Summit on the line

by Mike McCann

Watch the video to see analysis as the Bison basketball team gets ready for Fort Wayne, as seen on KVRR Sports.

Related Post

Bison Men Going as Veteran Leaders Go
NDSU Basketball Preview: Bison Hot Heading to Denv...
Johnson, Reyes Earn More All-America Honors
Bison Women Fall in Summit League Opener vs. SDSU

You Might Like