DAPL Construction Company Asking Court to Block Army Corps Study

Energy Transfer Partners is asking a judge to stop the Army Corps of Engineers from doing an environmental study of DAPL

by TJ Nelson

The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants a federal judge to block the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from launching a full environmental study of the pipeline’s disputed crossing in North Dakota.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners has asked a judge to stop the Corps from publishing a notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday announcing the study.

They want any further study put on hold until the judge rules on whether the company already has the necessary permission to lay pipe under Lake Oahe.

That’s the reservoir that’s the water source for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.