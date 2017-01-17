HS Basketball Roundup: Haiby Nets Career-High 44 in Win

A judge exceeded the recommended sentence for the last man accused in the bar beating death of Fargo man Joey Gaarsland. Scott Moen was given a 20-year sentence despite prosecution recommending… continue reading ›
Lawmakers are once again proposing a bill to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation in North Dakota. This is the fourth time this bill has been introduced. The bipartisan bill was first… continue reading ›
Engineers working all throughout the Red River Basin are coming together this week in Fargo for the 34th Annual Red River Basin Land and Water International Summit Conference. They're discussing a wide… continue reading ›