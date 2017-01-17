NDSU Women Hoping for Bounce-Back against Omaha

Bison host the Mavericks Wednesday night

by Keith Albertson

Watch the video for a preview of NDSU’s women’s basketball team’s game against Omaha, as seen on KVRR Sports

Related Post

Thunstedt Scores 1,000th Point as Bison Women Stun...
Bison Women Ready for Tough Western Illinois Team
Bison Men Going as Veteran Leaders Go
Bison Men Improve to 2-0 in Summit League Play

You Might Like