NDSU Wrestling Climbs into National Poll

Bison sit at Number 24 nationally.

by Mike McCann

Courtesy of NDSU Athletics

North Dakota State is ranked No. 24 in this week’s USA Today/National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I Coaches Poll. The Bison received votes toward in six of the first seven polls this season. NDSU is ranked for the first time in the Top 25 since the Oct. 27, 2015, USA Today/NWCA Coaches Preseason Poll. North Dakota State (10-3, 2-1 #Big12WR) returns to the mat on Saturday, Jan. 28, against Cal Poly and Bakersfield at Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.