One Arrested After Standoff with Jamestown Police

Brandon Haugen was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault

by TJ Nelson

A nearly five hour standoff with police in Jamestown ended with a man in custody for domestic assault.

Police blocked off a section of 3rd Street Northwest around nine this morning while trying to communicate with Brandon Haugen during a welfare check.

After three hours and no response from Haugen, officers entered the house and found no one inside.

Haugen was later arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.