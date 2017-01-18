16 Protesters Arrested Near DAPL Main Camp in Morton County

Some breaking news out of Marshall County, Minnesota. There has been a massive fire at Nordic Fiberglass in Warren. Authorities tell us it broke out around 7 o'clock and we're told it was in a building called Plant 9.… continue reading ›
Bethany Retirement Living was raising money for their community with their 6th Annual Soup of the Day event. Event planners said the event is one of the retirement community's most popular… continue reading ›
Up until now Cottage Grove police have only described Amy Allwine's death as suspicious. But on Tuesday, two months after she was killed, police arrested her 43-year-old husband Stephen Allwine for her murder. Amy was discovered dead in her… continue reading ›