Soup Feed Raises Funds for Local Retirement Community

It's one of Bethany Reirement Living's biggest fundraisers of the year

by Jake Stofan

Bethany Retirement Living was raising money for their community with their 6th Annual Soup of the Day event.

Event planners said the event is one of the retirement community’s most popular of the year.

With more than 27 different soups to choose from, they said there’s something here for everyone.

They said each year the event can bring in up to one thousand dollars to be used for purchasing materials for its members.

“Some of the things that we’ve gotten requests for was a warming blanket system,” said Auxiliary President Diane Pearson. “So we bought that one year. So it’s what is necessary for the residents to make them comfortable.”

Pearson said the Auxiliary is looking for volunteers to help out with upcoming fundraisers.

To learn how to sign up call Bethany at (701)-478-8900 or click here to fill out a volunteer application.