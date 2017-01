Firefighters Battle Fire at Fiberglass Plant in Warren

Witnesses say the building is a total loss

by TJ Nelson

Courtesy: Dorie Norekis

Some breaking news out of Marshall County, Minnesota.

There has been a massive fire at Nordic Fiberglass in Warren.

Authorities tell us it broke out around 7 o’clock and we’re told it was in a building called Plant 9.

The company produces products for the electrical industry and has been in Warren since 1986.