One Officer Killed, One Injured in Shooting in Rolette County, ND

Information is limited but the shooting allegedly happened near Belcourt.

by Erin Wencl

 

One officer was killed and another officer was injured in a shooting in Rolette County.

UND Police sent out a tweet just after 10:00 pm in reference to the shooting and the death of one of the officers.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it develops.

