Simply Mac Closes at West Acres Mall

The store closed for business after Apple ends agreement with the chain

by Jason Cerjak

Simply Mac has closed its doors for business at the West Acres Mall.

Company officials say it is due to the Apple Corporation ending its national agreement to sell Apple products with the company.

The end of the agreement has made the store’s business model impossible to continue.

The store opened at West Acres in August of 2014.

Store personnel will be on site over the next few days to help customers pick up repaired items.

Chris Heaton, Senior Vice President of Property Management at West Acres Mall says they already have a new tenant in mind for the space when it becomes available.

We will hear more from him on KVRR Local News @ 9.