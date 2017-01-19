Community Reaches Out to Rolette County on Loss of Deputy

by TJ Nelson

A sheriff’s deputy and a suspect are dead after a shootout in Rolette County, North Dakota that involved several officers firing weapons.

The sheriff says 29-year-old Colt Allery was killed.

The deputy had been with the department for three months after previously working for other area law agencies.

Officers had responded to a stolen vehicle call around 6 o’clock last night.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for about 15 miles before a shootout began south of Belcourt.

The suspect, who has not been identified, also was killed.

Three other deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Governor Burgum Responds

Gov. Burgum released a statement on Deputy Allery’s death saying in part….

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and law enforcement colleagues. We are deeply grateful for Deputy Allery’s dedicated service and the unwavering commitment of all of our men and women in uniform who risk their lives every day to dutifully protect our citizens.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff statewide to honor Allery on the day of his funeral.

Senators Hoeven and Heitkamp also issued statements and condolences.

Fargo Police Department Reaches Out

Condolences are also coming in from Fargo Police.

Chief David Todd posted this message to Facebook:

“Our hearts, prayers and thoughts go out to the Rollette County Sheriff’s Dept. in their incredible loss of Deputy Colt Allery.

As a department that has experienced a similar loss, we have offered our assistance in a number of capacities as they experience their shock and grief in the loss of a brother.”

It has been almost a year since the Fargo Police Department lost one of its own officers in the line of duty.

Officer Jason Moszer was shot and killed during a standoff on February 10, 2016.