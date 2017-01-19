Local Peace March Planned for Saturday in Downtown Fargo

The Women's March on Washington will take Place in Downtown Fargo Saturday

by Jackie Kelly

Many people are planning a local march through downtown Fargo on Saturday in order to represent the Women’s March on Washington.

In light of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, people all around the U.S. are peacefully marching this Saturday.

“One of the main goals of this effort is to stop the repeal of the affordable care act,” said Maren Day Woods, who is one of the organizers of the local event. “I think if you had to prioritize the goal of it would be that and protecting Medicare and Medicaid.”

While their main goal is to stop the repeal, they’re also marching in hopes of bringing awareness to many different causes.

“We’re standing with and for immigrants, we’re standing with the LGBT and marriage equality, the environment, Native Americans, black and brown people, people with disabilities,” declared Woods. “We’re standing for voting rights. We’re standing with the free press, survivors of sexual assault and increase in minimum wage.”

March organizers hope that because it will be peaceful, it will attract more people.

“We just believe that if we stand together and recognize that defending the most marginalized among us that we are really defending all of us, so it’s really a unity march is what it is,” Woods said.

So far, the event has hundreds of people on Facebook who are interested in attending.

Nationwide, they are expecting over 1.3 million people to march.

The march will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday starting in front of Revland Gallery.

The group will march along Broadway downtown.

More information about this event can be found on their Facebook page.