Pet Connection: Meet Hank

He's a wild and crazy guy. (And a lot of fun too.)

by Emily Welker

KVRR got a visit live (boy, was it live!) in studio on the morning show from Diamond in the Ruff Pet Rescuer Ryan Keel and Hank.

Hank’s from the pound, so it’s not clear exactly how old he is. What is clear is that he has the energy and enthusiasm of a puppy, the glossy black coat of a labrador retriever, and the love of a guy who’s just looking to bestow it upon you in your “furever” home.

What’s also clear is that Ryan has some pretty significant upper-body strength to handle his leash responsibilities. Just look at Hank go!

http://www.diamondpetrescue.org/