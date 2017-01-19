Taxpayers Could Have Delayed Returns

A new law is making 2017 a different tax season

by Nick Broadway

An area accountant says taxpayers should expect a delay in their refunds this year.

Cindy Slaughter with Tax Lady in Fargo says the biggest thing taxpayers should look out for is fraud.

She encourages everyone to file early so nobody else can file on your behalf.

She says taxpayers have until April 15th to pay their taxes no matter when they are filed.

“A law passed to discourage fraud,” Slaughter said. “Any taxpayer that’s claiming earned income credit, the additional child tax credit, or any of the education credits will see a mandatory delay in their refund until at least February 15th.”

Slaughter says anyone filling is required to get their W2 forms and 10-95 forms.