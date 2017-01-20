LIVE: “Fargo in Fargo” Highlights Local Hidden Gems

Magazine Will Be Mailed To Every Address In Fargo, Moorhead, And West Fargo.

by Adam Ladwig

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig talks with Mark Dragosavich of Spotlight Media about Fargo By Fargo: An Insider’s Guide to a Fascinating Community.

The magazine features locals talking about their favorite things to experience in the community.

Dragosavich says the magazine highlights lesser known features in the community that aren’t as well-known.

Spotlight Media is printing more than 100,000 copies of the magazine to mail to every residential mailbox in Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo.

The company will ship magazines starting at the end of January.

Distribution will take two to three weeks.

Watch the video above for more information, or go to the magazine’s website by clicking here.