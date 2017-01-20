MSUM Hoops: UMD Stuns Women, Men Down Bulldogs

WBB: UMD 71, MSUM 59. MBB: MSUM 87, UMD 68.

by Keith Albertson

Courtesy MSUM Athletics

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The 15-game winning streak for the No. 15 Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team came to an end on Friday as Minnesota Duluth topped the Dragons, 71-59 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM fell to 15-2 overall and 12-1 in the NSIC with the loss; the 15-game win streak was the second-longest in school history. Minnesota Duluth improved to 11-6 overall and 9-4 in the NSIC.

The Dragons remain in first in the NSIC by one game over Sioux Falls and Winona State.

The Dragons shot just 30.9 percent (17-of-55) for the game, compared to 49 percent (25-of-51) for the Bulldogs. UMD had a 36-34 edge in rebounds.