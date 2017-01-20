NDSU MBB Breakdown: Guards Stand Out in Win Khy Kabellis and Paul Miller Combine for 58 of 89 NDSU Points January 20, 2017 by Keith Albertson Watch the video to see analysis of North Dakota State’s men’s basketball team’s 89-83 win against Fort Wayne, as seen on KVRR Sports. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Bison Men Improve to 2-0 in Summit League Play NDSU Women Hoping for Bounce-Back against Omaha Bison Men Prepare for Summit League play Bison Basketball Gears up For Showdown with Fort W...