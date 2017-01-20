NDSU MBB Breakdown: Guards Stand Out in Win

Khy Kabellis and Paul Miller Combine for 58 of 89 NDSU Points

by Keith Albertson

Watch the video to see analysis of North Dakota State’s men’s basketball team’s 89-83 win against Fort Wayne, as seen on KVRR Sports.

