River Pointe Senior Living Takes Part In Project Linus

Senior Citizens contributed to Project Linus by making blankets for children

by Morgan Parrish

River Pointe Senior Living made blankets for the needy over a plate of pigs in a blanket.

Senior citizens gave back with Project Linus, a project providing homemade security blankets to children in need.

The blankets are then delivered to places such as hospitals, adoption and foster care agencies and women’s shelters.

People at River Pointe were also treated with a ‘pigs in a blanket’ lunch to go along with their blanket making activity.

“Activities like this, they make our residents feel like they’re home,” said Community Life Coordinator, Anna Leeby. “We love that sense of being home here it’s all the workers feel like that too.”

River Pointe of Moorhead hosts ‘Mini Mani Monday’ in their salon on January 23rd.