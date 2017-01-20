Warm Weather Closes Fargo Skating Rinks

Local Reaction to President Trump and the Inauguration
It's Inauguration Day, yet it seems the community is treating this day like any other. We stepped out to see how many people took part in a day expected… continue reading ›
The warm winter weather we’re experiencing right now may come as a relief for many, but if ice skating is your hobby, it may come as a disappointment.
The Fargo Park District says it’s closing all of its outdoor rinks because of standing water on the ice.
The above freezing temperatures are melting ice in the area, creating poor skating conditions.
Park officials say when ice conditions improve, the rinks will reopen.