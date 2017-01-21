MSUM Men and Women Take Down St. Cloud State

MBB: MSUM 87, SCSU 82. WBB: MSUM 95, SCSU 69.

by Mike McCann

Courtesy MSUM Athletics

Men’s Basketball

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead improved to 17-3 overall and 12-2 in NSIC play on Saturday evening after winning a shootout over division foe St. Cloud State (14-9, 10-4 NSIC). Senior forward Ayob Ayob scored a career-high 31 points on the way to an 87-82 win.

With the win the Dragons now hold a two-game lead over Northern State and St. Cloud State for the top spot in the NSIC North Division.

Women’s Basketball

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Junior forward Cassidy Thorson set a single-game record with eight 3-pointers to help the No. 15 Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team to a 95-69 rout of St. Cloud State on Saturday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 16-2 overall and 13-1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with the win while St. Cloud State fell to 8-10 overall and 6-8 in the league. MSUM has a two-game lead in the NSIC race as both Winona State and Sioux Falls lost at home on Saturday.

The Dragons shot 48.5 percent (32-of-66) for the game compared to 49.1 percent (26-of-53) for the Huskies. MSUM had a 34-32 edge in rebounds and forced 23 turnovers, which gave the Dragons a 34-5 edge in points off of turnovers. The Dragons also had a 20-4 edge in second-chance points thanks to 12 offensive rebounds.