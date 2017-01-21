West Fargo Community Gathers for Another Chili Cook-Off

This was the 16th year for the cook-off

by Jason Cerjak

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo challenged the community to see if they had what it takes to make the best chili.

Those with empty stomachs filled the West Fargo VFW for the 2017 Best Chili Cook–off, an annual event since 1994, with more than 16 chili recipes brought in for this year’s contest.

They even had a trivia game for contestants and tasters. Judges included Miss West Fargo and DJ’s from 107.9.

“It’s just fun to get people out and see them in the community,” said Katie Ettish, the cook-off’s events and communication specialist. “Today is a nice day, but typically winter’s cold and long and people kind of hide away in the winter, and so it’s fun for them to come out and see friends and get together.”

The event was held after an evening of fun with bingo and a live band.