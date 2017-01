Home Intruder Shot And Killed In Rolette County

It Happened In The Early Morning Hours Near Rolla, North Dakota

by TJ Nelson

A home intruder was shot and killed at a house in Rolla.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened around three o’clock this morning, two miles outside of town.

People in the house heard someone trying to break in and the intruder was shot and killed.

Authorities say the intruder had a weapon.

The shooting is under investigation.