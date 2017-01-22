A Man and Young Girl Rescued From Lake Ida

Went Through Ice Near Big Horn Bay Resort

by TJ Nelson

A man and young girl were rescued when a utility vehicle crashed through the ice at Lake Ida.

They went through around noon on Saturday on the north end of the lake near the Big Horn Bay Resort north of Alexandria.

A man called 911 and said he saw the side-by-side utility vehicle crash through the ice, and the man and girl were standing on the submerged vehicle.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials say the man and girl were wet and cold but okay.

They are advising people to use extra caution on the lakes since the warmer weather has impacted ice conditions.