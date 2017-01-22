Minnesota Republicans Want To Crack Down On Protesters

2017 Legislative Session in St. Paul

by TJ Nelson

Minnesota Republicans are ready to crack down on the protests that have shut down highways and commanded police attention.

A pair of GOP-backed bills at the Legislature this year would levy harsher penalties on demonstrators who block highway traffic.

It could allow police departments to sue some protesters to help cover enforcement costs.

It’s a response to the weeks of unrest that followed two shooting deaths of black men by Minnesota police officers.

Rep. Nick Zerwas is pushing for both measures and says it’s a matter of enforcing the rule of law.