North Dakota Lawmakers To Talk About Marijuana, Guns and Shopping

2017 Legislative Session in Bismarck

by TJ Nelson

North Dakota’s legislative session is entering its fourth week with lawmakers set to consider a host of bills sure to draw citizens to the Capitol.

The measures range from medical marijuana and ethics to gun-carrying and Sunday shopping.

Another high-profile measure sponsored by Republican House Majority Leader Al Carlson would make it a crime for adults to wear masks in most cases.

That bill was filed in reaction to the ongoing Dakota Access pipeline protests.

Another measure would repeal North Dakota’s longstanding Sunday business restrictions that are part of the state’s blue laws.