UPDATED: Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Countryside Trailer Court in Fargo

Fire officials say they think the fire started near the back of the trailer but are continuing their investigation

by Erin Wencl

UPDATED 12:11 am:

Firefighters battled a late night fire at Countryside Trailer Court in Fargo.

The call for help came in at about 10:30 Monday night to the 1400 block of First Avenue South.

Fire officials say the trailer home was engulfed in flames.

They say no one was home at the time and they think the fire started near the back of the trailer.

The location of the trailer caused some concern for nearby homes.

“Location’s pretty tight in there but it seemed to keep the fire off the other trailers. There’s minimal damage to the other trailers around it,” said Battalion Chief Chris Rasmussen with the Fargo Fire Department. “We’re continuing to search but at this time, it appears no one was home.”

Chief Rasmussen says he’s not sure how the fire started but officials will continue to investigate.

PREVIOUS CONTENT 10:35 pm:

Fargo firefighters are battling a blaze at Countryside Trailer Court in Fargo.

The call for the fire came into dispatch at about 10:30 Monday night.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it develops.