North Dakota Drops to 12 in USCHO.com Poll
UND Ranked 11th in Pairwise Rankings
Courtesy of UND Athletics
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A pair of National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) home losses to Minnesota Duluth have dropped the University of North Dakota to No. 12 in this week’s national college hockey polls.
North Dakota, previously ranked No. 8 in both, saw its record fall to 13-9-3 heading into this week’s conference series at Colorado College. Boston University took over the top spot in this week’s USCHO.com poll, while Minnesota Duluth was the new No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings.
UND faces the Colorado College Tigers on Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs.
|USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll
|Rk.
|School (1st-place votes)
|Record
|Pts.
|PR
|1.
|Boston University (22)
|16-5-2
|962
|3
|2.
|Minnesota Duluth (25)
|15-5-4
|959
|4
|3.
|Denver (2)
|16-6-4
|893
|2
|4.
|Penn State (1)
|16-3-2
|851
|1
|5.
|Union
|17-5-2
|722
|9
|6.
|Minnesota
|14-6-2
|657
|7
|7.
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|15-7-3
|655
|5
|8.
|Ohio State
|12-4-6
|646
|11
|9.
|Harvard
|12-5-2
|622
|6
|10.
|Western Michigan
|13-6-3
|534
|13
|11.
|Vermont
|16-7-2
|502
|12
|12.
|North Dakota
|13-9-3
|500
|8
|13.
|Boston College
|15-9-2
|490
|10
|14.
|Cornell
|12-4-2
|363
|15
|15.
|Notre Dame
|14-8-3
|307
|14
|16.
|St. Lawrence
|13-7-6
|234
|16
|17.
|Quinnipiac
|13-10-2
|152
|17
|18.
|Omaha
|14-8-4
|142
|19
|19.
|Providence
|12-8-4
|117
|NR
|20.
|Bemidji State
|16-9-3
|78
|18
|Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 54, St. Cloud State 34, Air Force 11,
Minnesota State 9, Army 2, Wisconsin 2, Miami 1, Robert Morris 1.
|USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll
|Rk.
|School (1st-place votes)
|Record
|Pts.
|PR
|1.
|Minnesota Duluth (18)
|15-5-4
|485
|3
|2.
|Boston University (13)
|16-5-2
|474
|4
|3.
|Denver (3)
|16-6-4
|449
|1
|4.
|Penn State
|16-3-2
|420
|2
|5.
|Union
|17-5-2
|311
|9
|6.
|Minnesota
|16-6-2
|303
|7
|7.
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|15-7-3
|267
|5
|8.
|Ohio State
|12-4-6
|261
|11
|9.
|Harvard
|12-5-2
|238
|6
|10.
|Western Michigan
|13-6-3
|213
|12
|11.
|Boston College
|15-9-2
|179
|10
|12.
|North Dakota
|13-9-3
|167
|8
|13.
|Vermont
|16-7-2
|160
|13
|14.
|Cornell
|12-4-2
|99
|14
|15.
|Notre Dame
|14-8-3
|28
|15
|Others receiving votes: St. Lawrence 19. Providence 6, St. Cloud State 1.