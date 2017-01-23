North Dakota Drops to 12 in USCHO.com Poll

UND Ranked 11th in Pairwise Rankings

by Mike McCann

Courtesy of UND Athletics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A pair of National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) home losses to Minnesota Duluth have dropped the University of North Dakota to No. 12 in this week’s national college hockey polls.

North Dakota, previously ranked No. 8 in both, saw its record fall to 13-9-3 heading into this week’s conference series at Colorado College. Boston University took over the top spot in this week’s USCHO.com poll, while Minnesota Duluth was the new No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings.

UND faces the Colorado College Tigers on Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs.