North Dakota Drops to 12 in USCHO.com Poll

UND Ranked 11th in Pairwise Rankings

by Mike McCann

Courtesy of UND Athletics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A pair of National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) home losses to Minnesota Duluth have dropped the University of North Dakota to No. 12 in this week’s national college hockey polls.

North Dakota, previously ranked No. 8 in both, saw its record fall to 13-9-3 heading into this week’s conference series at Colorado College. Boston University took over the top spot in this week’s USCHO.com poll, while Minnesota Duluth was the new No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings.

UND faces the Colorado College Tigers on Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll
Rk. School (1st-place votes) Record Pts. PR
1. Boston University (22) 16-5-2 962 3
2. Minnesota Duluth (25) 15-5-4 959 4
3. Denver (2) 16-6-4 893 2
4. Penn State (1) 16-3-2 851 1
5. Union 17-5-2 722 9
6. Minnesota 14-6-2 657 7
7. Massachusetts-Lowell 15-7-3 655 5
8. Ohio State 12-4-6 646 11
9. Harvard 12-5-2 622 6
10. Western Michigan 13-6-3 534 13
11. Vermont 16-7-2 502 12
12. North Dakota 13-9-3 500 8
13. Boston College 15-9-2 490 10
14. Cornell 12-4-2 363 15
15. Notre Dame 14-8-3 307 14
16. St. Lawrence 13-7-6 234 16
17. Quinnipiac 13-10-2 152 17
18. Omaha 14-8-4 142 19
19. Providence 12-8-4 117 NR
20. Bemidji State 16-9-3 78 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 54, St. Cloud State 34, Air Force 11,
Minnesota State 9, Army 2, Wisconsin 2, Miami 1, Robert Morris 1.
USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll
Rk. School (1st-place votes) Record Pts. PR
1. Minnesota Duluth (18) 15-5-4 485 3
2. Boston University (13) 16-5-2 474 4
3. Denver (3) 16-6-4 449 1
4. Penn State 16-3-2 420 2
5. Union 17-5-2 311 9
6. Minnesota 16-6-2 303 7
7. Massachusetts-Lowell 15-7-3 267 5
8. Ohio State 12-4-6 261 11
9. Harvard 12-5-2 238 6
10. Western Michigan 13-6-3 213 12
11. Boston College 15-9-2 179 10
12. North Dakota 13-9-3 167 8
13. Vermont 16-7-2 160 13
14. Cornell 12-4-2 99 14
15. Notre Dame 14-8-3 28 15
Others receiving votes: St. Lawrence 19. Providence 6, St. Cloud State 1.

Related Post

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven Sworn in for Seco...
DAPL Protesters Continue to Trespass, Vandalize Ba...
Grand Forks Lawmaker Proposes 80mph Speed Limit on...
Ring in the New Year with Fireworks in North Dakot...

You Might Like