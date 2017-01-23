Paul Miller Named Summit League Player of the Week
Miller averaged 26 PPG, 6 REB, 78% from 3 PT
Courtesy of NDSU Athletics
North Dakota State’s Paul Miller was named Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in two Bison victories on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.
Paul Miller, North Dakota State
Jr. // G // Waukesha, Wis.
- Garnered his second career Player of the Week honor, with both coming in January
- Averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and just 1.5 turnovers per game in pair of wins
- Shot 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from three-point range and 91.7 percent (11-of-12) from the free throw line during week
- Scored a career-high 33 points and made career-best seven treys in key win over Fort Wayne
- Scored 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists without committing a turnover in road victory at Western Illinois
- Over the last five games, Miller has made 23-of-35 attempts from beyond the arc (66 percent)