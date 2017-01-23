Pints for a Cause: Fargo Brewing Company Gives Back

One local brewery gives back to an organization.

by Shiina LoSciuto

Fargo Brewing Company is looking to lift up the community by donating to a local nonprofit.

The brewery is donating one dollar from every pint to “Creating Care for Reaching Independence”, a group that supports people with disabilities.

The event is raising awareness for “Giving Hearts Day” on February 9th.

The day promotes raising money for more than 350 charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

“We’ve always really wanted to be involved with the community, we do a lot of donations. We try to go out to a lot of events, and just participate and keep it local. We’re not called Fargo Brewing Company for nothing. We really like to keep it in the city and start something around here, keep it small,” said Amanda Nelson with the Fargo Brewing Company.

If your organization would like to team up with the brewery, just give them a call.