Plains Art Museum Getting a Head Start on Super Bowl Celebrations

Youth Pottery on the Wheel Created Super Bowl soup bowls for kids

by Morgan Parrish

The Super Bowl is coming up next month and the Plains Art Museum is getting a head start on dish preparations.

Youth Pottery on the Wheel created Super Bowl soup bowls for kids ages 9 and up.

Kids were able to create bowls of all sizes to be used for food during the Super Bowl.

“Just getting kids at a young age to experience art in different ways and have fun and hopefully feel creative as they’re doing it,” said Brooke Stewart with the Plains Art Museum. “It’s messy, it’s fun, it’s visual.”

The Plains Art Museum will be holding a Youth Pottery on the Wheel: Mug Shot Mugs on February 6th.