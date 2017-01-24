Girl Scout Cookie Sales Coming Soon

Girl Scout Cookies Will Start Being Sold February 3rd Around the F-M Area

by Jackie Kelly

We hope your sweet tooth is ready because Girl Scouts in the metro will start selling their classic cookies next week.

Girl Scout cookies will be on sale February 3rd through March 5th.

Some of the locations around town where you can find the cookies include Family Fare in West Fargo and Bully Brew Coffee on 40th Avenue South in Fargo.

In honor of the 100th year of the Girl Scouts selling cookies, they will be releasing a new S’mores flavor.

“Girl Scout cookies is not only a fundraiser, but it is also fun with purpose,” said Jen Jamieson, who is the Membership Support Lead for the Fargo Girl Scouts. “It’s the largest girl-run business in the world so the girls learn different business things. Goal setting, financial literacy, marketing, customer service, etc. so it’s a way for them to learn and also be prepared for the future.”

One hundred percent of the money raised stays local.

More information about Girl Scout cookies can be found on their website.