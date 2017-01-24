January Thaws

TUESDAY MORNING WAS THE COOLEST SINCE THURSDAY, JANUARY 19TH

by Scott Sincoff

This week’s thaw and melt is starting to come to a close.

This morning, Tuesday, January 24th, was the first time in five days that Fargo-Moorhead reached a subfreezing temperature. Before Tuesday morning, the last time Fargo saw a temperature under 32 degrees was on Thursday, January 19th at 12 noon.

We have seen some unusually warm weather over the past week.

Fargo set a record high temperature from Thursday, January 19th to Saturday, January 21st, with a high of 39 degrees those afternoons; 21 degrees above the average high for this three-day set of 18 degrees.

Grand Forks set some records too. The city broke record highs on both Friday, January 20th and Saturday, January 21st with a high of 37 degrees; 20 degrees warmer where the Grand Cities should be this time of year.

Having a little bit of a thaw in January is becoming common in recent memory, as we’ve had a few days of mild temperatures in the year’s first month in the past five years.

A couple days’ worth of temperatures went up into the 40s in the first half of January in 2012, 2013, and 2014. We’ve also had streaks of mild temperatures toward the latter half of the month over the past couple of winters.

This week, temperatures are looking like they are going to be cooler than the previous week, but still mild for this time of year. How cold you may ask? The 20s.