Local Officers Lend Support for Fallen Rolette County Deputy

Officers from multiple local agencies went to Rolette County to fill in for officers who attended the funeral for Deputy Allery

by Jackie Kelly

Law Enforcement officers from multiple agencies from around the area are lending their support at Deputy Allery’s funeral in Belcourt.

Officers from Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attended the funeral.

They are also assisting the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office in this time of need.

“We’re a family and so we feel that it’s very important to help the group or their officers grieve just like they did for Officer Moszer last year,” said Sgt. Dean Haaland with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Haaland says the Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted in funeral planning and taking calls for the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office so they had time to grieve.