North Dakota Senators Remember Slain Deputy

Both U.S. Senators from North Dakota took to the floor of the Senate to pay tribute to Deputy Colt Allery.
Senators Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven also commended law enforcement for their work to keep the state’s families safe.
“I know this is an incredibly tough time for Rolette County Sheriff Medrud and his deputies right now as well,” said Senator Heitkamp. “And I know that I and the people across the state of North Dakota have your back in this difficult time.”
“His colleagues remember him for his friendly and positive disposition and his commitment to making his community and our state safer,” said Senator Hoeven.
The senators offered condolences to Allery’s family, friends and co-workers.
Fox broadcaster Erin Andrews announces she has been battling cervical cancer the last few months. Andrews, who is 38-years-old, says she was diagnosed in late September after a routine check-up and had two surgeries to remove the cancer. She says… continue reading ›
Both U.S. Senators from North Dakota took to the floor of the Senate to pay tribute to Deputy Colt Allery. Senators Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven also commended law enforcement for their work to keep the state's families safe.… continue reading ›
Services are held for the Rolette County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last Thursday. The funeral service for Colt Allery was held at Turtle Mountain Community College in Belcourt. The overflow crowd… continue reading ›