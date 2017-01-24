President Trump Takes Action on Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines

People are speaking out after President Trump has agreed to advance the pipelines

by Morgan Parrish

President Trump signed executive actions to advance two controversial pipelines.

The actions signed by President Trump would advance the approval for the Dakota Access pipeline which was stalled by the Obama Administration last year.

Protests against the pipeline started in August of 2015 in Morton County.

Native American tribes worry the pipeline will harm the environment.

“It’s very unfortunate,” said Barry Nelson with the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition. “I think it just continues to setback the relationships between the United States government and our sovereign nations.”

Nelson says Trump’s decision to move forward with the advancement of the pipelines is heartbreaking.

“It feels like a slap in the face of many people who are very passionate and who are very serious about what they are standing up for,” said Nelson.

Governor Burgum says we are now one step closer to completion after costly delays.

Senators Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven both support the President’s action.

“This is done in an orderly way that will maintain the peace and everybody feels safe and protected during the process,” said Senator Hoeven.

Senator Heitkamp says with the advancement everyone can listen and work together peacefully.

But some believe President Trump may have just added fuel to the fire.

West Fargo Mayor Rich Mattern says he grew up across the river from Fort Yates and he sees where the protesters are coming from.

“Personally, I don’t see a good outcome here with some of the protesters that are left,” said Mayor Mattern.

He said President Trump’s decision was almost inevitable and this was going to happen rather sooner than later.

“It should have been handled right away so this wouldn’t have happened,” added Mayor Mattern. “But it is what it is.”

The Standing Rock Sioux of North Dakota has also voiced statements saying this will not be the end of their protests.

They said, “Nothing will deter us from our fight for clean water. We will be taking legal action, and take this fight head on.”

“We have already won,” said Nelson. “People for the first time in this country have taken notice of native people and their voices.”

North Dakota leaders say they are looking forward to the creation of more job opportunities and also the cut of energy costs.