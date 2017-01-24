Services Held for Rolette Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty

Sheriff Medrud says Deputy Allery's life may have been short, but he accomplished a lot

by Jake Stofan

COURTESY: KXMB-Bismarck, KXMC-Minot

Services are held for the Rolette County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last Thursday.

The funeral service for Colt Allery was held at Turtle Mountain Community College in Belcourt.

The overflow crowd included more than 1,200 law enforcement members from around the country.

At 29-years-old, Allery leaves behind five children.

Those who stood up to talk about the slain deputy couldn’t help but say Allery was taken too soon.

Police officers from as far as New York came to the service to pay their respects to one of their own.

Governor Doug Burgum also attended.

Rolette County Sheriff Gerald Medrud says Allery’s while his life was cut short, he didn’t leave unfulfilled.

“Colt was a kind soul. He had a warm heart and he was a hard worker when it came to law enforcement,” said Sheriff Medrud. “He had a great future ahead of himself. In our eyes, Colt was taken from this earth way too soon. But in God’s eyes, Colt accomplished what he was put on this earth to do.”

Governor Burgum spoke to the courage and great sacrifice law enforcement officers make to protect their communities.

On KVRR Local News at 9, we’ll hear more from the state leader.